KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A very important case was heard Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court concerning how prosecutors and courts should handle wrongful convictions. Lamar Johnson has spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder that someone else claims to have committed.
Lamar Johnson has balanced hope and frustration for decades. His fate is now before the Missouri Supreme Court.
Due to the coronavirus, his hearing was held online with different attorney’s video conferencing before the court. Johnson’s legal team declined an option to wait and do this in person.
“Every day an innocent person sits in prison is one too many. Every day that an innocent person sits in prison in the face of a pandemic it’s just absolutely intolerable,” Tricia Bushnell with the Midwest Innocence Project said.
Johnson’s case is important because prosecutors across the nation are launching Conviction Integrity Units where they review old cases. But what happens next when they discover serious problems?
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner wants to correct what she says is a wrongful conviction and bring Johnson’s case back to court.
“All we are asking is for a court to be able to hear this evidence,” attorney Daniel Harawa said.
Gardner’s office paints a nasty picture of what happened behind the scenes with St. Louis police detectives. She concluded that police fabricated information including the motive that detectives ran a shifty investigation that was improper and contained unconstitutional police tactics.
But the most jaw dropping find was that the only eyewitness was given $4,000 in payments through a victim’s compensation fund. It was for moving and other expenses
“If a prosecutor abused the power of their office to wrongfully convict an innocent person, then a prosecutor must be able to use her office to seek to undo that,” attorney Daniel Harawa said.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says defendants, or their attorneys can do that. They argued this shouldn’t be the role of a prosecutor who should focus on victims and representing the community.
“One prosecutor forms an opinion that somebody is innocent, then that conviction should be unraveled, that prosecutor believes that defendant is innocent. The previous prosecutor doesn’t believe Mr. Johnson is innocent, at least as far as I know. The 12 jurors who found him guilty also did not believe he was innocent,” attorney Shaun Mackelprang with the Missouri Attorney General’s office said.
Case history
Many question how Johnson was ever convicted in the first place. Much of the case hinged on eyewitness testimony of a gunman wearing a mask running in the dark. There’s also new information including a confession verified by Gardner’s office.
"I know Lamar Johnson is innocent of that crime because I was there and Lamar Johnson was not there," the confession stated.
Johnson has remained stoic through this entire legal mess. He talked with KCTV5 News back in October.
“I have to believe god has another plan for me. He’s got to have a different purpose than for me than to die here,” Johnson explained. “And I believe eventually the right thing will be done. I have to believe that.”
KCTV5 News Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono keeps in touch with Johnson by email. His last communication to Angie reads:
“Things are definitely crazy with the coronavirus like you said. But I'm staying strong and faithful and of course, prayed up. A just result has to happen. Thanks again for thinking about me and reaching out. Stay safe and well.”
KCTV5 News will keep you posted on his case.
