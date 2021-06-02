Kevin Strickland is 61 years old. He now uses a wheelchair. A new legal petition says the state robbed him of his youth, health and freedom.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a petition to free Kevin Strickland, but that is not the end of his story.

Strickland was convicted of a triple murder in 1978 and has been in prison since. Strickland has always maintained his innocence. He is represented by the Midwest Innocence Project. In the petition, the team outlined key facts.

The Jackson County Prosecutor agreed he didn’t commit the murder. In a statement, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, "We are disappointed. But we are pursuing all avenues of exoneration for Mr. Strickland."

The Midwest Innocence Project will also continue work on Strickland’s release:

This denial is just one more procedural barrier the system throws up in front of innocent people. There is no doubt that Mr. Strickland is innocent and every court should have the power to set him free. It’s difficult to understand how there can be any justice in the criminal legal system when a court is indifferent to someone’s innocence. We will be refiling Mr. Strickland’s petition in the 43rd Circuit Court, and continue fighting for Mr. Strickland’s complete exoneration.

KCTV5 learned in early May that Governor Parson has been made aware of the case. On Monday, his office announced 36 pardons, but has not yet released the names of those he’s pardoned.

Strickland’s case is attracting nationwide attention. His story is currently featured in People Magazine, the New York Post and Yahoo News.

