JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Federal officials are reviewing the decision to release disgraced Kansas City pharmacist Robert Courtney.
Courtney is serving a 30 year sentence for drug tampering.
“There are people in graveyards, right now, in this community who don’t need be there, I believe because of Mr. Courtney,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said.
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver told KCTV5 the push from a Missouri delegation of lawmakers has placed his release to home confinement on hold while it’s being reviewed.
The lawmakers sent a letter asking Attorney General William Barr to reverse the decision.
Courtney, a pharmacist, admitted to diluting 98,000 prescriptions to make extra money. Many believe his actions led to the early deaths of loved ones. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. But because of the pandemic and a federal program to help with prison populations, the Department of Justice decided to release him to a halfway house, then home confinement.
Dozens of family members of his victims have contacted our investigative team after the release was announced. They are stunned and outraged; they call Courtney a “monster.”
