JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- State Senator Lauren Arthur says there needs to be more accountability for guardians and conservators. Her new bill would do that.
“We know that court appointed guardians and conservators have very little oversight. That means people with real concerns cannot intervene when there are problems. And so, we need to do more in law to protect vulnerable Missourians,” Arthur said.
Right now, there are 30,000 Missourians under the care of a legal guardian.
Senator Arthur says she realized the law needs to change following a school teacher’s recent battle to see her former student.
Related story: Teacher fights for right to see former special needs student
Arthur’s proposed legislation would allow anyone to file a grievance with the court and speak directly before a judge. Right now, that’s not the case.
Rita Richards, a special education teacher in the Northland, documented and reported concerns regarding a former student directly to the Clay County public administrator in charge.
Richards told us the former student became “part of the family”, but Richards eventually had a restriction placed on her and she could no longer see Zach.
The whole matter eventually went before a judge and Rita Richards lost.
Missouri law empowers guardians and conservators to make decisions with little to no oversight.
Rita Richards has not seen Zach in years. She says she hopes that can soon change. Zach was like family and she misses the special moments she shared with her former student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.