JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lamar Johnson has spent almost 25 years behind bars for a murder he swears he didn’t do.
The Midwest Innocence project says the wrong man is behind bars and points out the real killers confessed. The prosecutor agrees, but Johnson remains in Jefferson City Correctional while the legal system sorts out the legal chain of events to free Johnson.
The murder
In 1994, Marcus Boyd was shot and killed during a drug dispute on a porch in Saint Louis. It was late at night and dark.
Two masked gunmen ran down an alley.
Boyd’s friend, Johnson, was suggested as a possible suspect.
“I just kept saying I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it this is where I was,” Johnson said.
Johnson believed if he cooperated with police, things would get sorted out.
“I never expected that this case would go the way they will that it did that I would end up charged with much less convicted for and it would have to be here for the last 20 years trying to prove I didn’t do it,” Johnson said.
Johnson had an alibi that night which includes three people. He points to phone records that he thought would ultimately clear him.
“I told them this is where I was and who I was with. You can get my pager records you can get the house phone records all of this would show where I was. I didn’t find out until later none of that was done,” Johnson said.
There never was any physical evidence which convicted Johnson to the crime, but he was largely convicted based on the testimony of a single eyewitness.
Johnson recently sat down with KCTV5 investigative reporter Angie Ricono to discuss legal aspects of the case. But, he was clearly deeply troubled by how his relationship with his friend was framed as two thugs who got into a fight. It is something he strongly denies.
“I had to fight all these years. And I never even get a chance to mourn somebody because you got to fight for your own life and that’s been my struggle,” Johnson said.
Full face masks
A single eyewitness reportedly identified Johnson in a lineup despite the fact that the gunmen wore full face masks. It was something that both his defense team and even the current prosecutor have criticized.
“You could see there’s nothing that distinct about my eyes. If I did this at night ... in the dark with people shooting guns. It didn’t make sense at all but they sold it,” Johnson said.
Shortly after Johnson’s conviction and before his sentencing, the real gunman confessed in a letter.
Lamar, What’s up dude. That’s f***d up you got convicted when you didn’t do a thing….
Since that date, both men who participated in the murder that night have signed affidavits and admitted to their guilt.
Eyewitness was paid
Recently, the St. Louis prosecutor’s office started digging around in this old case. Her newly formed conviction integrity unit discovered that the eyewitness was compensated.
“When you see the payments made to him and the amounts. It’s like wow!” Johnson said.
Johnson’s defense team reached out to jurors to see if that information would have made a difference at trial -- if jurors said yes, it would have.
But then the judge criticized lawyers for contacting them.
“How can you have concerns about that but then you don’t have concerns about all the other stuff in this case? The payments, the letters, the favors. How can you not have concerns about that ... but then ... I can’t even explain it,” Johnson said.
Ricono took the prosecutor a full 70 pages to document everything that went wrong in Lamar Johnson’s case.
She doesn’t mince her words using phrases like unconstitutional police investigation and prosecutorial misconduct on the very first page.
She ends her summary flat out calling what happened as Johnson’s wrongful conviction.
There was hope Johnson would be freed based on everything that clearly documented by both the defense team and prosecutors. But the judge ruled the case needs to go to a higher court. In the meantime, Johnson remains in prison.
“If I didn’t have hope that eventually justice will be done, maybe I’d be a different person But that is the only thing that has kept me going. I have to believe god has another plan for me,” Johnson said. “He’s got to have a different purpose than for me to die here. And I believe eventually the right thing will be done. I have to believe that.”
