KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - More than 50 lawmakers have signed a letter encouraging Missouri Governor Mike Parson to free Patty Prewitt.

Prewitt has spent more than 34 years in prison convicted in her husband’s death in Holden, Missouri.

The letter points out the couple’s children support clemency efforts and Patty Prewitt has been a model prisoner.

It also criticizes the original investigation which led to Prewitt’s conviction.

Supporters of Prewitt call the police investigation sloppy and sexist and say may important leads were ignored- investigators only focused on Patty Prewitt.

Much of Prewitt’s trial focused on the couple’s marital problems and Patty’s affairs.

Patty has always maintained her innocence and says she was attacked that night. Police never believed her.

The couple’s children refer to the murder as a double tragedy- their father was shot and killed and now their mother sits in prison for a crime they don’t believe she committed.

Jane Watkins is Patty’s oldest daughter. She’s terrified coronavirus will lead to her mother’s death.

“She’s 70, she has high blood pressure and a heart condition. She always has chronic bronchitis. I don’t think she would make it,” Jane Watkins said.

Watkins has a room set up for her mother and says if Parson grants clemency the family will self-quarantine together for 14 days.

Watkins is beyond grateful to Missouri lawmakers who have looked at Patty Prewitt’s case and her character and now openly question if it makes any sense to keep a great-grandmother locked up in a pandemic.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in a guard at Patty’s prison. It’s unclear if any prisoners are infected too. Patty reports women showing symptoms have been moved to different sections of the prison. Testing remains a challenge.

Other prisons have been ravaged by the coronavirus for obvious reasons. It’s next to impossible to practice socially distancing inside tight confined quarters.

The letter to Governor Parson suggests keeping Patty Prewitt incarcerated is a waste of money which would be better used towards fighting crime.

Governor Parson has granted another prisoner clemency because of coronavirus.

It’s unclear what will happen in Prewitt’s case.