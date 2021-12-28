FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Several Missouri lawmakers have submitted bills that would forgive people who qualified and received unemployment benefits but then a more careful screening revealed they actually didn’t qualify.
It’s an issue that affects more than 11,000 Missouri workers and totals $44 million.
“I personally think it's unfair,” said Missouri Representative Robert Sauls, a Democrat from Independence.
Sauls said the vast majority of cases were honest mistakes where people truly needed the support. The benefits were designed to help people pay bills and avoid an economic collapse.
“It very much is still an active issue. There are folks who are still battling with this daily, not to mention the fact that they're still trying to collect. They're still trying to come after folks for this bill. So, it's absolutely still going on,” said Sauls.
The federal government issued guidance on the CARES overpayments in May, saying it’s not necessary to require repayment unless it’s a true case of intentional fraud.
Missouri lawmakers debated the issue last session. The House voted to forgive overpayments. The issue stalled in the Senate.
Workers have spoken out on the predicament.
“So, they want me to pay back the money and they still want me to pay the taxes for the money they want back. It’s like they don’t know what they are doing,” said Nancy Nicholson.
“Are you going to come take the dirty diapers out of the trash can? Because I had to buy diapers and wipes. I used the money for that," said Jenna Rieker.
