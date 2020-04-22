KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted clemency to a prisoner placing him under house arrest saying it was the, “right choice under these unusual circumstances.”

Clemency was granted to Dimetrious Woods who was convicted of a drug charge.

He has a complicated legal case where sentencing guidelines changed. Attorneys have been asking for clarification if his sentencing should fall under the old guidelines where there was no possibility of parole.

A press release that was sent to KCTV5 News on Wednesday said, “during this period of release, Mr. Woods demonstrated himself to be a contributing member of society as a business owner and father. As a result, Governor Parson commuted the remainder of the time Mr. Woods was to spend in prison to house arrest.”

What about other cases?

KCTV5 News immediately asked the governor’s office about other cases, like Lamar Johnson.

Johnson has been the focus of numerous investigative reports and is currently in prison for a murder he swears he did not do.

+5 Missouri man questions legal system after prosecutors admit wrongful conviction After a murder changed one man’s life, he has been on a journey to clear his name. Lamar Johnson tells his story and shares how he is working to free himself from prison.

A conviction integrity unit under the direction of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner found serious concerns about his case and resulting conviction.

Another person has confessed to the crime and Johnson also has an alibi.

Gardner has been trying to legally free Johnson along with his attorneys with the Midwest Innocence Project. The Attorney General’s office has blocked legal efforts saying the prosecutor’s office should fulfill a more balanced role and represent the community and not people with convictions.

The case recently went before the Missouri Supreme Court, but no opinion has been reached.

Missouri Supreme Court goes virtual for wrongful conviction hearings A very important case was heard Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court concerning how prosecutors and courts should handle wrongful convictions. Lamar Johnson has spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder that someone else claims to have committed.

During the hearing, a justice questioned attorneys if the governor was considering a pardon indicating it was an obvious solution in light of a world-wide pandemic.

It’s something Johnson’s attorney discussed before the hearing.

“Every day an innocent person sits in prison is one too many. Every day that an innocent person sits in prison in the face of a pandemic it’s just absolutely intolerable,” said attorney Tricia Bushnell, with the Midwest Innocence Project.

Johnson keeps in touch with the KCTV5 News Investigative team through email and sent the following.

“Things are definitely crazy with the Coronavirus like you said. But I'm staying strong and faithful, and of course, prayed up. A just result has to happen. Thanks again for thinking about me and reaching out. Stay safe and well.”