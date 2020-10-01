(KCTV) -- Ralph McElroy spent 33 years in prison for a murder he swears he didn’t do. The murder happened in St. Louis. He was 17 years old.
He was recently released from prison, and is on parole, because of a Supreme Court ruling that juveniles can’t be sentenced to life in prison. But that’s not enough for McElroy—he’s fighting to prove his innocence.
That’s where Miracle of Innocence comes in.
Miracle of Innocence founders know exactly what McElroy is going through. The founders, Darryl Burton and Lamonte McIntyre, were wrongly convicted and spent decades in prison. Their mission is to help others in the same situation.
Burton served 24 years in a Missouri prison before being exonerated in 2008. He is now a Methodist pastor. McIntyre you may recall from several KCTV5 investigations. McIntyre was convicted of murder in KCK and spend 23 years in prison before he was finally exonerated. It took the combined power of two innocence projects to free him and it cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. After his release, Lamonte decided to “pay it forward” and help others.
“People I personally know are innocent and shouldn’t be in prison, and they cry out for help. ‘Don’t leave me and don’t forget about me,’” said McIntyre.
The Innocence Project estimates up to five percent of current prisoners are serving time for crimes they didn’t do. That means there are 120 thousand people behind bars needing help.
McIntyre says there are so many similarities between McElroy’s case and his own.
“They withheld evidence,” said McIntyre. “that seems to be the running theme with these wrongful convictions. They do something underhanded to get a conviction then in comes back.”
McIntyre says he’ll continue to push for the truth in cases such as these. But finding the truth can be expensive. Innocence projects estimate it takes about 350 thousand dollars to free a person.
Click here for more information on Miracle of Innocence.
