LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - The health concerns surrounding an old army base used by American soldiers continue to grow, and a local soldier’s effort to find answers is now getting national attention.

Veterans who served at Karshi Kahnabad in Uzbekistan blame sickness and death on environmental conditions at the base. The base was used to house U.S. service personnel for four years, with thousands of members of the armed forces stationed there.

Lenexa resident Scott Welsch spent just three months at K2. Welsch shared his story with the KCTV5 News Investigative team three weeks ago, at which time he said he was aware of 12 deaths of soldiers who had been deployed at the base. The number has now grown to 21.

“I’m adding 10 illnesses every day,” Welsch said. “There are several people that are suffering illnesses that are paying out of their own pocket. There are several deaths that were needless because they didn’t get the treatment they needed.

Welsch and fellow veterans are demanding accountability and full investigation into conditions at K2, with a coordinated nation-wide push that recently included knocking on doors in Washington, D.C.

Their legislative push is getting some support from Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, who recently met with members of the group and whose office sent a statement on the issue to KCTV5 News.

“Sen. Moran is deeply concerned by the reports of the conditions at K2 and the toxic substances that service members might have come in contact with. As Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Sen. Moran is dedicated to ensuring all veterans receive access to the care they deserve. Sen. Moran has had conversations with the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding this issue, and the VA is working with the Department of Defense to locate veterans who served at K2 and to collect information regarding their illnesses.”

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie recently publicly acknowledged K2 concerns as well.

“We are working with the Department of Defense to get to the bottom of that…what is happening out there. What I am telling veterans and I said this to the Secretary of Defense last week, I want all veterans who’ve been there who feel they need to see us to come forward,” Wilkie said. “We are continuing to investigate with the DOD… Come see us. File the claims. Come speak to us. This is not your grandfather’s VA.”