FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - KCTV5 News is closely following the case of Pete Coones. Coones swears he’s innocent in a 2008 double murder conviction.

Coones claims he was set up. His legal team says they can prove it with new forensic evidence.

This week, a Wyandotte County judge is carefully listening to new evidence.

Wednesday’s testimony by former medical examiner Erik Mitchell may be key. Michell testified Wednesday this was likely a murder suicide and not a double murder.

Coones previously spoke with KCTV5’s investigative team from prison.

“I think they make mistakes with everybody. There’s good police work and there’s not so good police work and I can even understand how sometimes an overload of work causes people to do less than a perfect job. I just hate the fact that their less than a perfect job cost me so much of my life,” Coones said.

Coones is represented in part by the Midwest Innocence Project.

Attorney Branden Bell recently discovered a 4th bullet in the case which investigators missed.

