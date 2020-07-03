KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – More local and state governments are mandating the use of masks, and while that argument continues, there is one concern that can be put to rest for gun owners.

Posts on social media are claiming that wearing a face mask may impact someone’s right to carry a gun or use a conceal and carry permit. The claim is that those permits don’t allow a person to conceal their identity.

Gun laws vary from state to state, and when gun laws were written, no one was planning on a global pandemic.

However, a number of sources have pushed back against this claim. According to the website factcheck.org, sheriffs across the country have issued statements debunking the claim.

KCTV5 News specifically checked laws in Missouri and Kansas, and neither state has requirements about concealing identity regarding conceal and carry.

IN KANSAS

Neither the concealed carry statutes (K.S.A. 75-7c01 et seq) nor the open carry statutes (K.S.A. 75-7c24) prohibit or penalize the carrying of a firearm while wearing a face mask.

At least one criminal statute, the assault statute (K.S.A. 21-5412), makes it a more severe crime if the assault is committed while the person is “disguised in any manner designed to conceal identity.” But that statute only applies in circumstances when the underlying crime of assault is being committed, not in cases where law-abiding citizens are exercising their second-amendment rights.

IN MISSOURI

The governor’s office is not aware of any specific provision that would restrict an individual who lawfully conceals and carries from doing so in public while simultaneously wearing a protective facial mask.

