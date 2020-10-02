(KCTV) -- Three years of waiting, and now a Kansas man charged after authorities seized one marijuana plant from his Fredonia, Kansas home could face even more charges.
Burgess suffers from seizures, and he traditional medications were not helping his condition. He claims the marijuana he was growing was medicine. But medical marijuana is not legal in Kansas.
Burgess was cuffed and taken to jail. While alone in his cell, Burgess had a seizure—the kind he claims the marijuana was helping to control. Surveillance video of the incident is hard to watch. Deputies joked about Burgess’ condition.
Ultimately, Burgess was charged with possession, manufacturing, distribution and unlawful use of a communications device to commit a felony.
“The maximum amount is six months shy of 25 years in prison,” said Burgess. “And it’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Burgess has been living in Colorado while his court case drags on and now, three years later, the prosecutor is threatening to add more charges if the case goes to trial. The prosecutor points to Larry’s social media activity and a YouTube video.
Burgess’ posting about his legal battle is getting hundreds of views and shares.
The prosecutor declined to comment on this case. We’ll keep you posted on what happens as Burgess’ trial date draws closer.
