SKIDMORE, MO (KCTV) — There’s no question it was a horrific murder. Bobbie Jo Stinnett, a young pregnant woman was strangled, and her unborn child was cut from her womb.
There’s no question that Lisa Marie Montgomery is the killer. She’s admitted it.
Montgomery is awaiting execution for the murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett and the kidnaping of the unborn baby in 2004. She would be the first woman to die by federal execution in nearly 70 years. Initially, the execution date was December 8, but it has been postponed until at least December 31.
Attorneys for Montgomery are desperate to save her life. They are advocating for the courts to consider her mental illness, sexual abuse and previous brain injuries and to commute the death sentence to life in prison.
There are those who believe the execution should be allowed to go forward, and those who believe Montgomery should be spared. Both sides are strong in their beliefs.
“She’s a monster,” said Rodney Strong, Nodaway County Sheriff. “There is no redeeming quality in her.”
Sheriff Strong was an investigator with the Major Case Squad in 2004. He connected the dots that led investigators to Melvern, Kansas and Lisa Montgomery. He believes she is a cold, calculated killer.
He shared the following information as evidence the execution should move forward:
- Montgomery researched how to perform a C-section
- She made a dry run to Skidmore the day before the murder
- Montgomery brought umbilical cord clamps, a rope and a knife to Skidmore
- Sheriff believes Montgomery knew right from wrong the day she was caught
- Points out Bobbie Jo Stinnett fought for her life.
There are many people trying to save Lisa Montgomery’s life.
“She should have never been put on death row,” said Diane Mattingly, Montgomery’s sister.
Diane and other advocates say Lisa Montgomery was tortured throughout her life—neglected, beaten and raped.
Mattingly knows this is true because she was also a victim until she was removed from the home at the age of eight. Lisa Montgomery was left in the home and the abuse continued. Court documents allege she lived a life of torture. Graphic allegations are backed up by relatives, old court documents and public records.
“I have so much guilt that she never got out that it continued on with her,” said Diane. “I wish I could go back and pick her up and take her with me.”
Diane says she’s heartbroken for what happened to Bobbie Jo Stinnett, her baby, her family. She understands Montgomery should never be free, but she says she can’t understand the justice in her sister’s death.
“I am wanting President Trump to understand she is broken,” said Diane. “All I want is for someone to standup and be on her side for a change.”
Advocates for Montgomery say prison has been a blessing in many ways. She’s no longer raped and now has appropriate mental health care.
But others are not sympathetic.
“I have no sympathy for Lisa Montgomery,” said Sheriff Strong. “It’s the most monstrous act I can think of.”
The baby Montgomery kidnapped was returned to the father. She’ll be 16 on December 16th…the anniversary of her mother’s death.
