LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - Veterans say the evidence is now clear and overwhelming that a military base used by American soldiers was actually a toxic waste dump, and a Lenexa man is taking the fight to Capitol Hill.
Scott Welsch testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding Karshi Khanabad military base or K2, a former Russian base in Uzebekistan that was an important hub in America’s fight against terrorism.
“There were rumors floating around there were contaminants on the base. There were signs posted ‘keep out’ ‘chemical agents.’ There were ponds that glowed green. All of these were feet from where we lived, worked and performed physical training,” he told lawmakers.
Welsch and thousands of others were stationed there for months. Along with other soldiers, he joined a Facebook group where former servicemen and servicewomen self-report medical conditions.
“I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014,” Welsch said.
Kim Brooks testified about her husband’s death. Tim Brooks was only 36 years old and was a father of four children.
“Tim had been angry. Angry to be so sick so young when he had so much living still to do,” Kim Brooks said, “I wonder how many have already died and won’t possibly be counted.”
The testimony was brutal. Former soldiers said dangers were obvious.
“Many felt ill while they were deployed. They had headaches, vision problems a wide variety of GI disorders and skin rashes. Several literally had hair fall out in patches,” Paul Widener Jr. testified.
Widener said soldiers knew of dangers and quickly realized they needed to start collecting evidence of what life was like at K2, so they took pictures next to the signs.
“Everybody knew at some point we would need direct evidence to prove that we had been there and that we had been exposed to what we were exposed to,” he said. “People think we are crazy when we tell them what happened.”
Congressional members reacted to the testimony, calling it “mind-boggling” and “chilling.” The oversight committee asked for other service members to step forward if they have important information.
In the meantime, they are calling on the Veterans Administration and the Department of Defense to reveal what they knew and when they knew it. Members publicly said it’s not going well.
The VA has reportedly released some limited health assessments. The DOD has asked for three months to give a detailed response.
In the meantime, former soldiers and their loved ones do not receive coverage or benefits for their injuries and deaths because K2 is not recognized as having any environmental concerns.
