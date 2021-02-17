KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When you call 911, you need help fast. A KCTV5 investigation revealed some statistics for 911 calls into Kansas City, Missouri. What it boils down to is that, when you call 911, be prepared to wait.
For starters, most of the time when you call 911, you get an automated recording:
"You have reached Kansas City, MO, 911. All call takers are busy. Your call will be answered in the order it was received. Please do not hang up."
The message repeats until the caller can connect with a real person. Our regional 911 system tracks two important pieces of information. The first is the maximum queue time.
Maximum queue time
Maximum queue time is how long a person sits listening to that message before they connect with a live person. It is surprising how long that time can be. Last September, someone waited 12 minutes and 22 seconds. In December, someone else waited more than 12 minutes.
Looking back at all of 2020, every month had a long maximum queue time.
“We recognize that one person calling that’s the biggest deal they could be experiencing this year or maybe their life,” said Jake Becchina, KCPD Spokesperson.
Average wait time
The regional 911 system has set a goal of answering 90 percent of all 911 calls within 10 seconds, and 95 percent of all 911 calls within 20 seconds.
Kansas City often struggles to hit that goal. Kansas City’s average queue time in September was 26 seconds. In fact, four months in 2020 had queue times on average longer than 20 seconds.
The Kansas City Police Department reports that call volume was slightly down in 2020, but the pandemic made staffing tough.
“We’ve had effects from COVID, we’ve had various stages of people being out with quarantine or COVID, so staffing has been less predictable,” said Becchina.
Focus on improvements
The Kansas City Police Department says improving hold times is a top priority this year.
Getting the call answered quickly “is absolutely a focus,” said Becchina. “There are a lot things that can go into what leads to someone sitting on hold with 911, for a few seconds or 20 seconds.”
The most recent information we have, from January 2021, is encouraging. The maximum queue was 7 minutes, 46 seconds and the average hold time was down to 13 seconds.
There are things you can do to help police reach their goal:
- Try to avoid duplicate phone calls for help
- Speak up and ask if someone has already called 911
- Use the non-emergency number, 816-234-5111, or 311 if you have a question
