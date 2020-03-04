JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — The four lawsuits that have been filed regarding Jackson County’s most recent property tax assessment continue to move forward.

County attorneys have asked judges to dismiss several of the filings outright, arguing a judicial remedy is not needed because homeowners have an appropriate appeals process.

However, KCTV5 News has heard from numerous homeowners who are frustrated with that formal appeal process.

Some homeowners claim the hearings are no longer a single day but rather a two-day event. Taxpayers first meet with county hearing officers who review cases and offer new deals. If the homeowner declines the offer, they can still go before the Board of Equalization.

KCTV5 News continues to hear about last-minute notices given to homeowners and sloppy work on the county’s part. Homeowners who push for pictures and information on dramatic increases say the hearing officers have a tough time explaining how the county got to the dramatic increases in the first place.

Are you experiencing frustrations with the appeals process for your Jackson County property tax assessment? Share your stories with us at investigate@kctv5.com.