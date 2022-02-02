KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local leaders are reacting to new information that was released about the 1988 explosion that killed six Kansas City firefighters.
Earlier this week, a previously-redacted DOJ report on a construction site fire near 71 Highway and 87th Street in Kansas City was released. The government document originally blacked out names, paragraphs, and even full pages from public view.
U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, who served as mayor during the investigation, released a statement calling for more information in the investigation.
“In this case, every disclosure seems to point to the reality that we may never have complete closure—which breaks my heart for the families of the six firefighters who tragically lost their lives on that awful day in 1988," Rep. Cleaver said. "I would urge anyone with pertinent information to come forward, and I pray that the friends and family of each hero who gave their life to protect our community are able to find peace of mind.”
Jean Peters Baker, the prosecutor for Jackson County, is calling for a review of the case. Her office released a statement on Tuesday:
"Our office was asked to review this new evidence for possible charges against two additional suspects. We believe a review is warranted given that no statute of limitations exists for murder."
Even though there were convictions in the case, speculation around the fire never went away.
The “Marlborough 5,” who were originally convicted, always maintained their innocence and turned down plea deals. Those offered lie detector tests passed. Critics point out prosecution witnesses were offered deals and even cash for testimony.
To read the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.