JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) — Attorneys with the Midwest Innocence Project fighting for Lamar Johnson have filed another petition seeking his release. They say he is a prisoner of legal circumstances.
Johnson has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 investigations.
He’s been in prison for 26 years. His attorneys say he has a clear case of innocence. They need a judge to recognize it and free him.
Johnson was convicted of murdering a friend, but he had an alibi. He thought if he cooperated with police, things would get sorted out. But, it didn’t work out that way.
He did a prison interview with our investigative team in 2019.
“I just kept saying, 'I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it. This is where I was,'” Johnson said.
Johnson was largely convicted based on an eyewitness who didn’t know him, but somehow identified him as the masked killer running in the dark.
St. Louis District Attorney Kim Gardner has reviewed the case. She discovered that the main witness in the case was paid in exchange for testimony.
She released a 70-page report calling the police investigation unconstitutional and included prosecutorial misconduct. She ends her report by calling what happened as “Johnson’s wrongful conviction.”
The real gunman confessed decades ago and yet Lamar remains in prison.
“This is it?” asked Lamar in that 2019 interview. “I just have to stay in prison despite what has been found? How is that that justice? There should never be a situation where you don’t have a remedy.”
No one argues that Lamar Johnson is guilty, but there’s no easy way for him to be released. Over the years, courts ruled Kim Gardner didn’t have the power to right this wrong.
But, that has changed. Missouri Governor Mike Parson today singed Senate Bill 53 into law. The bill gives prosecutors the power to bring old cases back to court. That means that if prosecutors think a mistake was made in a case they now have the power to fix it.
With the action today by Governor Parson, there is hope. So, Kim Gardner could petition the court of a new set of circumstances.
But, his attorneys are fighting on all fronts.
“This is a solved crime,” said Tricia Rojo Bushnell with the Midwest Innocence Project. “The real perpetrators have confessed. They have come forward, talked about how this crime occurred and it was impossible for Lamar to have committed it.”
“There’s no question he’s innocent and he needs to come home,” said Rojo Bushnell.
