KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Stimulus checks and unemployment benefits are starting to roll in, a god-send for some workers and their families but also a terrific opportunity for banks and creditors who can seize those funds.

Lawmakers, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, have been warning about this issue and how it could impact some of the most financially fragile people during this pandemic.

Nicole Garcia is one of those individuals. She fell on hard times and took out a loan from Speedy Cash back in November. Garcia made payments, but she was laid off about a month ago when the restaurant where she worked closed down.

She said she planned to use her stimulus check and unemployment benefits for a pretty basic purpose – buying groceries. Then, Garcia said, the lender swiped her stimulus and unemployment money while she slept.

“They will take money out, forcibly out of your account at 1 in the morning, and leave you essentially homeless and starving,” she told KCTV5 News.

Garcia admits she is behind on her payments and said when she called to complain about what happened, Speedy Cash pointed that fact out.

“’You defaulted on your loan, and it’s your responsibility,’” she recalled them saying, adding that she “100% agreed” with them. “I was like, ‘This is my loan that I have to pay back, this is my responsibility.’ But I said with the current situation that’s going on, under a national emergency and pandemic, you guys wouldn’t make an exception as to not physically go in removing a lump sum of money?”

Garcia’s account records show Speedy Cash seized $1,937.62, leaving her with just $8.17.

“All, all of my money was gone,” she recalled. “At first I thought it was an error. I thought, ‘Oh, this can’t be right.”

This is what concerned lawmakers who warned something like this could and would happen, banks and creditors seizing stimulus checks and turning the money intended to help people like Garcia survive into a backdoor bail out for creditors.

Hawley sent a letter to the Treasury Department more than a week ago, noting that “Treasury has the authority - and must exercise it - to also protect CARES Act direct payments from being seized to satisfy garnishment orders for private debts.”

KCTV5 News contacted Speedy Cash about this practice. Company officials said they have no way of knowing when customers may receive a stimulus check and absolutely do not target them.

The company says they are still offering easy, fast and friendly cash loans, those Garcia questions that after how she was forced to settle up with the lender.

“This is money that people are essentially living or dying off of,” she said. “I just think it’s a horrible way to run a business or any type of corporation.”

Garcia said in all of this mess, she’s grateful for her roommates and her former employer who is offering laid-off workers meals so they don’t go hungry.

Late Friday, Garcia offered an update, texting KCTV5 News “just got a call from Speedy cash they are refunding me the full amount and dropping my loan owed to 150$.”