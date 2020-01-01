LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Social work students at KU have started a letter writing and social media campaign aimed at police and prosecutors in Lawrence.
It’s in response to a high-profile rape case in which the accuser was charged with filing a false police report because detectives and prosecutors didn’t believe her.
“Something needs to happen from this,” said student Anne Divine. “I was instantly angry and sad for her and frustrated. Obviously, the charges were dropped. We are so thankful for that. But there is a bigger picture of the community and culture and reports not being treated properly.”
Divine and her fellow students are sending in personal letters encouraging all Lawrence police officers and Douglas County Prosecutors to have annual trauma training and to make it an annual requirement for all.
That wasn’t the case for the woman who faced charges of filing a false police report. There were three detectives handling her case. Two had no such training and the third only had trauma training with children.
“Without changes made, we are afraid this will continue to happen, and survivors won’t want to come forward,” said Divine.
Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson eventually dropped charges and released a statement which included:
“Through this difficult case, we have learned much. We have heard from community members on both sides. It is critical that we use this information to improve our response to sexually violent crimes. I will be working with law enforcement to update our guidelines for investigating and prosecuting these crimes. We will provide multiple options for survivors to report crimes on their terms. While it is absolutely imperative law enforcement conduct a thorough investigation of any report of rape so the investigation will stand up to a rigorous defense in court, the process must also take into consideration the unique needs of a sexual assault survivor.”
