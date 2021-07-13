KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kevin Strickland has been granted an evidentiary hearing on August 12-13.

Strickland was convicted of a triple murder in 1978 at 69th and Benton in Kansas City, and has been in prison since. He has always maintained his innocence. The Midwest Innocence Project and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker agree with him. In fact, Baker has openly apologized to Kevin Strickland.

Jailed Kansas City man innocent after 43 years, prosecutor and legal team says Kevin Strickland is 61 years old. He now uses a wheelchair. A new legal petition says the state robbed him of his youth, health and freedom.

His attorney’s have appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court and to Governor Mike Parson to no avail, but this latest action gives him another avenue to possible freedom.

At next month’s evidential hearing, a judge will hear eyewitness testimony and evidence will be presented. His attorneys have long argued Strickland’s innocence. In a recent petition filed before the supreme court points out that Strickland had an alibi, no physical evidence connects him to the crime and, in sworn statements, two admitted gunmen cleared Strickland.