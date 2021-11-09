JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A judge will wade through old memories and evidence to determine what an eyewitness really believed. But the testimony comes from her loved ones.
Cynthia Douglas was shot but survived a 1978 Kansas City triple shooting. She had a scar on her leg and family members say she was forever changed by the pressure of the case.
Douglas died years ago. So, her family and friends are now key witnesses.
Douglas was tight with her sister Cookie Simmons who was powerful in court. She testified her sister was interrogated by police with brain matter still in her hair. She described how Cynthia Douglas was pressured to provide an answer to police.
The Missouri Attorney General’s office is fighting Strickland’s release. Its legal team points out Douglas testified in two trials and never officially recanted her testimony in an affidavit.
Attorneys questioned if she really changed her mind or if she crumbled under pressure.
Under cross examination, Cookie Simmons discussed prison phones from Strickland post-conviction.
MOAG: Mr Strickland called Cindy and cussed her out, right?
Cookie: Yes
MOAG: And in fact you said that Mr Strickland called Cindy and said “You’re a g** d*** liar!
Cookie: Yes
MOAG: He called her a b****!
Cookie: Yes
MOAG: And then he called YOU a b****, didn’t he?
Cookie: Yes.
MOAG: And he told you that you were a b**** because you weren’t doing anything to help get him out
Cookie: Yes.
Cookie Simmons also testified her sister was scared before the trials. The sisters told detectives they believed Strickland was sending messages and bribes through a 3rd party to be quiet.
The ex-husband of Cynthia Douglas also testified in court. He eventually admits he lies under oath at times to save his own a**.
Ron Richardson was in an orange prison jumpsuit and shackled during his testimony. He’s convicted of sodomy involving a 15-year-old girl. DNA secured his conviction.
Attorneys for the Missouri Attorney Generals office played a recent prison phone call in which Richardson speculates with a cousin that he will help the Midwest Innocence Project with the Strickland case and then they can help him with his sodomy conviction. Richardson apologized in court and admitted no such deal exists.
He blamed police and prosecutors for pressuring a crime victim to pin a triple murder on Strickland, essentially revictimizing his wife.
“Because I’ve lived with the girl for 25 years and I seen her slowly deteriorate. And I seen the hurt. I seen the hurt and the pain the girl went through for 24 years. So, don’t tell me the thing I did broke her heart with the things I’ve done. I broke the girl’s heart. But I’m gonna tell ya, you all broke her spirit,” Ron Richardson said.
