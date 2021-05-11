KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kevin Strickland case is getting attention in Jefferson City and across the nation.
Strickland was convicted of a triple murder in 1978 and has been in prison since. Strickland has always maintained his innocence and recently the Jackson County Prosecutor agreed he didn’t commit the murder. There was no physical evidence and several people corroborated his alibi.
Strickland is represented by the Midwest Innocence Project. Their legal team outline key facts in the case in a new petition before the court.
KCTV5 has learned that Governor Mike Parson has been made officially aware of the case. Parson could pardon Strickland or issue a commutation.
We reached out to the governor for comment. His office said it is aware of the case and does not comment on where specific applications are in the process.
There is also a petition before the Supreme Court asking for him to be set free.
The case is attracting nationwide attention. His story is currently featured in People Magazine, the New York Post and Yahoo News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.