ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- There is untapped potential for ventilator production in Kansas.
A company called “Oceanic Medical,” located in Atchison, Kansas, produced rugged portable ventilators and anesthesia machines for the US military.
“They were designed to be shoved out of a cargo plane… over a battlefield,” John Peake explained.
Peake explained employees were let go about more than a year ago when a foreign supplier could no longer produce a critical part for his anesthesia machine.
He lost his military contract and scaled the business back to just himself.
But he tells KCTV5 he can quickly gear up. He has local supply chains lined up and employees ready to work.
“If I could get a committed, firm commitment or just the firm financing to start production like 100 units that would be ideal,” Peake said.
Peake says banks are only willing to bank on him once he has a large order and those looking to buy aren’t interested in potential.
“Everyone wants one right now they want a ventilator right now,”
Peake’s portable ventilators appear to be priced at a fraction of the price of current government contracts.
He says that’s because they are small and portable and lack the traditional “bells and whistles” of most machines.
They are already FDA approved and do not need electricity to run. The machines work off an oxygen canister.
KCTV5 originally reached out to Oceanic Medical and when phone calls and emails were not returned, a photographer dropped by.
He was stunned to find the warehouse empty and no one working.
It took us just a few minutes to track down information on the company because Oceanic has an active Kansas business license.
“I want to help. There’s people in need. I want to help,” Peake said.
Peake says his company could realistically build 5,000 ventilators by the end of the year.
KCTV5 directly shared information on the company and its potential with government leaders in Missouri and Kansas.
