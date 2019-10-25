FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) — KCTV5 News is fighting for information in a current court case the Douglas County prosecutor would like to keep under wraps.

The case involves a University of Kansas graduate student who told Lawrence police she was raped. Police and prosecutors don’t believe her and have now charged the woman with three separate counts of filing a false police report, one count for each time she interacted with police.

KCTV5 News filed a motion Friday challenging the prosecutor’s efforts to conceal information and bar the accuser from speaking about the case. The woman faces fines and even jail time.

“We believe strongly in the public’s right to know, especially in a criminal case with such unusual circumstances,” KCTV5 News director Casey Clark said. “These kinds of legal actions are expensive. I am grateful to work for a company that is willing to invest in journalism and fight for the public’s right to know.”

There are no official records kept on how many accusers face charges themselves when police don’t believe them. The most accurate numbers come from published media reports, which indicate about 150 people have been charged in the past five years.

This new legal challenge points out that this is the first gag order the Douglas County prosecutor has sought in years. That office had not made similar requests in high profile murders.

What we know about the case

This case stretches back to last fall during Homecoming when the graduate student went out for a heavy night of drinking with fellow classmates. She reported blacking out, then waking up the next morning in a classmate’s bed disoriented.

The graduate student downplayed what happened in text messages with friends, and based on those text messages, police decided she was lying.

The accuser’s defense team claims she doesn’t remember some messages and was drunk during others, arguing in court documents the woman “didn’t want to believe she had been raped.”

These text messages to her friend have been entered into evidence by prosecutors

“ummmm I fu**ed up…” “I slept with *****” “I know… like I kind of feel terrible about it” “I know… maybe I should just start an antibiotic.” “I know! It’s gross… he’s actually really good at sex though.”

The accuser also sent a message to that same friend a bit later in the morning,

“Get here fast. I’m literally about to have a breakdown.”

The woman’s friend suspected the graduate student had been raped due to her reactions. Within 36 hours of alleged attack, that friend called police and the pair went to the local emergency room for a sexual assault exam.

Court testimony from the preliminary hearing reveals the nurse documented vaginal injuries and took pictures of bruises to the woman’s legs, arms and neck.

Additionally, the defense team points to the text messages the accused sent that night with his friends:

“We at sandbar man lol we got on the road and she was so fu***ed up I was like hell Na”

His friend responds:

“Lmao thank God cause she was really lolo”

Another friend chimes in:

“She looked fu***d up yo” & “You didn’t even look tipsy.”

Police don’t believe the woman

Three members of the Lawrence Police Department eventually met with the woman at the hospital. She willingly turned over her phone. One detective testified that within 90 minutes a decision was made based on those text messages:

“We discussed it and none of us believed this was a legitimate claim of rape.”

The accuser told police she did not want to press charges the night she went to the ER, but she eventually pursued other avenues with the university. She interacted numerous times with police who were really conducting a false police report investigation and not a rape investigation.

Things came to a head in January when police asked the woman to come to the police station.

She said they tricked her by telling her they had received an anonymous note about her rape but needed her help deciphering it.

Once the woman was inside the police station, however, police informed her they thought she was lying and revealed an arrested warrant. The woman was placed in handcuffs.

Court testimony reveals the officers involved in the case do not normally work sex crimes. Two of the officers lacked any sort of trauma training while a third officer took a week-long course which focused on kids.

The Accuser

“Thank you for coming and caring about my case,” the accuser told KCTV5 News investigative reporter Angie Ricono at the last hearing.

Ricono had not initially acknowledged the woman in court. Interactions are awkward because of the pending gag motion. The KCTV5 News investigation team didn’t want to put her in an awkward position, though it was clear the woman was not offended by their presence.

The team had spent the day in Lawrence speaking with students and trying to track down medical photos. KCTV5 News learned they are no longer on file with the court but did determine the defense team has them. Right now, everything is on hold while a judge decides what to do next.

KCTV5 News was present for the latest hearing after learning the prosecutor wanted to delay the trial. Much of the discussion tipped into what should be public and what should be kept private.

While it’s not uncommon for a defense team to ask a judge to seal information, it is rare to have a prosecutor to make these requests.

Kansas City Star reporter Katie Bernard broke the story on this case and has written numerous investigative reports. Her powerful stories drew KCTV5 News to the case, and now KCTV5 and the Star are working together to fight for a clear picture of what led to criminal charges for an accuser.

“It’s rare we take this kind of action. Usually we can find a less adversarial remedy,” Clark said. “However, in this case our only option was a legal challenge and we appreciate the Kansas City Star joining us in this action.”