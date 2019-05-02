BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- What would it take for you to change your mind if someone you loved was murdered?

A KCTV5 investigation into a 30-year-old murder case from Blue Springs has changed the mind of the victim’s niece.

Michelle Jordan is the biological niece of the murder victim, Kathy Middleton. Ken Middleton is her uncle. He’s currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife.

“They were amazing! They were my two favorite people,” Jordan said.

Jordan says her aunt and uncle, Ken and Kathy Middleton, were like second parents to her.

“She was the most loving woman in the whole world,” Jordan said. “She would sing and play the guitar. She sang Patsy Cline songs, she was a great neat lady.”

Jordan lived with them when she was 8, while her father was deployed overseas.

Back then Ken Middleton fixed breakfast every morning, normally oatmeal, and that’s how February 20, 1990, started.

When Jordan got home from school that cold day, something was off. Typically, her uncle would be waiting on her. But Ken Middleton wasn’t at the bus stop that afternoon.

Jordan lost both her aunt and uncle with a single bullet.

“Ken had to go away, Aunt Kathy was dead. My world just stopped there,” Jordan said. “I don’t have any more memories after that.”

Police and prosecutors say Ken Middleton pinned Kathy Middleton to a wall and shot and killed her in the middle of the day. A jury convicted Ken Middleton and sentenced him to life, and that’s what Jordan believed for decades.

“I’ve really left it alone until … I thought maybe he didn’t do it,” Jordan said.

KCTV5 News investigated and reported on what a jury never heard and what Jordan never knew. She was stunned.

KCTV5 spoke to experts who flat out believe police and prosecutors had it all wrong and that Ken Middleton lost his wife then lost his freedom because the original investigation was simply botched.

“You want someone to blame and he was the only one there. He was an easy target,” Jordan said.

Jordan says after reviewing the evidence in the case and reading the trial, she now believes there should be a new trial.

“I want the truth. That’s it. I don’t think that’s too much to ask for,” Jordan said.

Ken Middleton is running out of time, hope and legal options. The Jackson County Prosecutors office recently declined a request to review his case.

He’s now pursing clemency with Governor Mike Parson.