JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- We have new information in the Tyreek Hill investigation concerning allegations of child abuse. KCTV5 News has confirmed with multiple sources that Hill temporarily lost custody of his child, pending further court action.
KCTV5 was the only station at the Johnson County Courthouse when Hill was at court.
Tonight, we continue our ongoing team coverage of Hill with our investigative team, Emily Sinovic and Angie Ricono, who first broke this story last month.
First, to be clear, we chose not to report this information for weeks, until we were confident with confirmation from multiple sources and only after seeing Hill at court twice in just the past two weeks.
On April 5, we first saw Hill enter the Johnson County Courthouse. Hill’s attorney told KCTV5 “no comment” before Hill went before a family court judge that day. Multiple sources confirm to KCTV5 that was an emergency hearing and Hill's child was temporarily placed in another home, pending further court action.
Then on Wednesday, April 17, Hill was back at court. This time hand-in-hand with his fiancée Crystal Espinal, the mother of his 3-year-old child. She is now pregnant with twins.
“Tyreek, is there anything you’d like to say?” Sinovic asked. “Are you hoping to get custody back of your son?” There was no response.
Just minutes later, Hill and his fiancée left out the sheriff’s office side door of the courthouse. Hill and Espinal did not answer questions.
Here’s what we know: The Kansas Department for Children and Families is investigating child abuse claims at Hill’s home. DCF says the investigation stemmed from an ongoing report it received, but did not say more.
The Johnson County District Attorney’s office is also investigating “allegations regarding Tyreek Hill”.
Confirmation of both investigations came after two Overland Park Police Department reports, both at Hill’s Home, were made public.
The first incident report was filed March 5. Both Tyreek Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal are named in the report at Hill’s Overland Park home. The nature of the call was child abuse/neglect.
That police report shows the case as closed three days later, noting “prosecution declined,” but not detailing why.
Then, on March 14, there was a second police report at the same address. The criminal nature of the call was “battery”, listing a “juvenile” as the victim. The only other person named in that report is Espinal.
The D.A. has not given a timeline for when the prosecutor’s office will conclude its investigation or if charges will be filed.
KCTV5 has reached out to the law firm representing Hill, but our calls have not been returned and attorneys refused to answer questions outside of court yesterday.
