LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is fighting for information in a rare case where an accuser face fines and even jail time.
Police and prosecutors don’t believe she was really raped. The woman’s defense team is baffled saying injuries were clearly documented within 36 hours of the attack.
It’s a case that is sure to draw national attention as it heads to trial in January. But. the Douglas County district attorney has requested a gag order for all parties. This is the first gag order requested in Douglas County by the prosecutor’s office in at least three years.
Case details
The case stretched back to last fall during homecoming where a graduate student went out for a heavy night of drinking with fellow classmates.
She reports she blacked out. The next morning, she woke up in a classmate’s bed disoriented. She downplayed what happened in text messages with friends.
Based on those text messages, police decided she was lying.
The accuser’s defense team argues she doesn’t remember some messages and was drunk during others. They argue in court documents the woman “didn’t want to believe she had been raped.”
These text messages to her friend have been entered into evidence by prosecutors:
“ummmm I fu**ed up…”
“I slept with *****”
“I know… like I kind of feel terrible about it”
“I know… maybe I should just start an antibiotic.”
“I know! It’s gross… he’s actually really good at sex though.”
The accuser also sent a message to that same friend a bit later in the morning,
“Get here fast. I’m literally about to have a breakdown.”
The woman’s friend suspected her friend had been raped due to her reactions. Within 36 hours of alleged attack, that friend called police and the pair went to the local emergency for a sexual assault exam.
Court testimony from the preliminary hearing reveals the nurse documented vaginal injuries and took pictures of bruises to the woman’s legs, arms and neck.
Additionally, the defense team points to the text messages the accused sent that night with his friends:
“We at sandbar man lol we got on the road and she was so fu**ed up I was like hell Na”
His friend responds:
“Lmao thank God cause she was really lolo”
Another friend chimes in:
“She looked fu**ed up yo” & “You didn’t even look tipsy.”
Police don’t believe the woman
Three members of the Lawrence Police Department eventually met with the woman at the hospital.
She willingly turned over her phone. One detective testified that within 90 minutes a decision was made based on those text messages:
“We discussed it and none of us believed this was a legitimate claim of rape.”
The accuser told police she did not want to press charges the night she went to the ER. But she eventually pursued other avenues with the university. She interacted numerous times with police who were really conducting a false police report investigation and not a rape investigation.
Things came to a head in January when police asked the woman to come to the police station.
They tricked her by telling her they had received an anonymous note about her rape but needed her help deciphering it.
Once the woman was inside the police station, police informed her they thought she was lying and revealed an arrested warrant. The woman was placed in handcuffs.
Court testimony reveals the officers involved in the case do not normally work sex crimes.
Two of the officers lacked any sort of trauma training. A third officer took a week-long course which focused on kids.
How should rape victims act?
Much of this case focuses on how the accuser acted following the encounter.
Victoria Pickering with the Missouri Organization to Combat Sexual Assault says victims can have a wide range of responses when it comes to trauma. Sometimes victims deny anything has really happened as a natural defense mechanism.
“It can be a natural reaction to try to minimize or downplay that. Because accepting the reality is very scary,” Pickering said.
Pickering and the organization did not weigh in on the specific case but did express concern about an accuser being charged with filing a false police report.
“Survivors are listening ... in a high-profile case where someone is charged with a false report, we know future victims will be less likely to come forward out of fear that the same things will happen to them,” Pickering said.
It appears her defense team plans to call witnesses who will testify about trauma responses and point out the lack of trauma training the lawrence police officers had who worked this case.
How often do accusers face charges?
Charging an accuser with a crime is becoming rare as prosecutors and departments weigh the benefits and possible pitfalls of such decisions.
Some charges have led to disasters as some women attempted suicide and other cases revealed the accusers were telling the truth and police made a horrible mistake.
One case of police not believing an accuser recently won the Pulitzer prize.
That real-life event inspired a new Netflix documentary called “Unbelievable," where a young rape victim was not believed and even charged by the local prosecutor. Investigators in another jurisdiction solved a string of rapes, including hers and eventually apologized.
A brief review of journals reveals many departments and prosecutors are being advised to proceed with caution and weigh the community damage that could be inflicted with charging an accuser.
KCTV5 fights for information
KCTV5’s lawyer will be in court at the next hearing to weigh in on the gag order and other information the prosecutor wants to limit from being public.
Our station feels there is significant public interest in a rape victim being charged.
The next court date is October 30.
