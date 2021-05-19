KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is making progress when it comes to 911 hold times.
Right now, you will likely experience a brief wait before you connect with a live call taker.
It’s a reality that often catches people by surprise in emergencies.
KCTV5 tracks the average wait times and the most extreme hold times.
This data is collected by Mid-America Regional Council, which manages the regional 911 system.
So far, 2021 looks more promising than 2020.
The current hold times are still outside the goals of: 90% of all 911 calls within 10 seconds and 95% of all 911 calls within 20 seconds.
The KCPD has been open about the challenges of coping with large volumes of phone calls.
They ask people to use the non-emergency number when possible (816-234-5111) and call 311 for city services.
