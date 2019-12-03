KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The KCTV5 News investigative team received a tip that Star Boomer, who has been missing for 20 years, was dragged to a house two blocks south of the bar she was last seen in by a group of men who knew her. The tip also noted that Boomer was buried in the basement of the house and that the men poured a thin layer of concrete on top of her.
Our investigative unit directed the person with that information to detectives, and eight months later, police are now chipping away at concrete where a house once stood that was connected to someone who knew Boomer.
KCTV5 News met with an old detective Tuesday who worked this case, he said that police should follow every lead they receive.
“Follow every lead because, you know, no matter how mundane or insignificant it may seem, you know it may be the one that opens the case for you and opens the doors for you to solve the case,” Max Seifert, a retired KCKPD detective said.
There were suspects with criminal records who were never charged because police never found a body.
“I feel that those who are responsible for her disappearance and her ultimate death should be held accountable, and the investigation should continue on. They should be brought up on charges,” Seifert said.
But Tuesday, police sent cadaver dogs to the location of the house and they did smell something. That is when police sent a team with radar sonar who then saw an anomaly in the ground.
Police noted that this is an old house that was backfilled, so getting to the basement is tricky. As of late evening Tuesday, officials have not found anything, but the information they have been given matches up with what the person who gave the tip to our investigative team and police said.
Detectives are publicly connecting the dots to Boomer’s case but digging up the backfill and testing could take a week if not more.
Boomer’s mom told KCTV5 News that she believes Boomer will be found in that old basement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.