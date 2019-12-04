KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are digging for a third straight day on an empty lot hoping to find answers in the disappearance of Star Boomer, the Kansas, City, Kansas, mother who vanished 20 years ago.
Star Boomer’s case for many people across Kansas City has just faded away. But for many people, what happened inside that bar is something they will never forget.
“The first thing that hit the floor was her head, and we all jumped up, but there wasn’t anything we could do really. I just knew I needed to get the hell out of there, that’s what I knew,” Billy Davenport, who claims he was there when Boomer was dragged out of Uncle Mike’s bar, said.
“They carried her out the back door. I thought they would do the right thing and get some help, that’s what I thought,” Davenport said.
That was the night of February 23, 1999, and she was never seen again.
Police quickly named suspects and one was Davenport’s cousin.
It became a case with no witnesses, and no body, so charges were then dismissed. 20 years has rolled by and now a new tip has led police to this old lot.
“Waste of tax payer money. That’s not where she’s at,” Davenport said.
Davenport believes the whispers that have swirled for decades that Boomer is somewhere in a cave. But cadaver dogs smell something on the lot located in KCK which is where a house once stood that was connected to someone who knew Boomer. Radar indicated something strange below the concrete that was the basement.
“It’s been a nightmare. A god damn nightmare. That’s what I am trying to tell you,” Davenport said. “We should have put this behind us years ago. Why we got to wait 20 years to make this stuff happen? It makes no sense.”
Boomer’s sister recently died and family would love to have the sisters buried together. Boomer’s mother believes she will be found at this empty lot where the house once stood.
KCK detectives told KCTV5 News that they got the basement level down to how they needed it, but they will continue to search the area this week.
“Now that we know we have a basement floor, and the walls still exist that separated the garage from the rest of the house, we were able to get the garage area completely down to the level we needed it. And we finished that up today. And now we'll move into where the house was, and the basement level into the house, so we'll do that in two maybe three sections,” KCK Detective Tiffany Bergdorf said.
