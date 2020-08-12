KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A national organization is pledging support to the Kansas City police officer facing charges in the deadly shooting of Cameron Lamb.
Officer Eric DeValkenaere is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Lamb’s death.
Lamb was shot and killed in December of last year, in the driveway of his home after a high-speed chase. Police said Lamb pointed a gun one of the detectives, and that’s when DeValkenaere fired.
When the grand jury indicted DeValkenaere two months ago, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker pointed out that officers did not have permission to enter Lamb’s property, saying the officers ran to the yard to confront him.
But the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund says that while what happened is tragic, DeValkenaere is a hero, not a criminal.
The organization will be paying his legal bills and is currently representing other officers in high-profile cases. The Board of Directors of the group include heavyweights like a former Attorney General and retired FBI leaders.
Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund director Jason Johnson believes DeValkenaere’s case was not a crime, but rather an officer doing his job.
“I’ve never seen a case like this, resulting in criminal charges--not even close to it,” he said. “It was clear to us that this was a reasonable lawful, and frankly heroic use of force by Detective DeValkenaere.”
While an officer can appeal to the group for help, Johnson said he contacted DeValkenaere himself after reading and researching his case.
“Because politics is involved, there's a contested election in the fall, and we have this sentiment about police out there, it can be advantageous to go after unlawfully, unreasonably and unethically go after, law enforcement officers, and I strongly believe that is what is afoot here in this case,” he told KCTV5 News.
Neither the prosecutor’s office, nor lawyers representing Cameron Lamb’s family, have commented on this development in the case.
