KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least 10 states are giving up on a federal solution to the insulin crisis and proposing their own statewide legislation to cap rising insulin prices.

This includes both Kansas and Missouri.

The reason is simple, insulin is a lot like EpiPens where the costs keep rising and the pharmaceutical industry is being blamed for price gouging.

However, it’s now unclear when these bills will be debated and voted on due to the coronavirus crisis.

Missouri state Senator Lauren Arthur had proposed two bills to address the problem.

One would cap the cost at $100 per month no matter the insurance plan. The other bill would require all rebates and cost savings to be given back to the consumer. Right now, that’s not happening.

“It just seems so unjust, that the reason these families struggle is because these industries want to make a buck,” Lauren Arthur said.

Arthur says she has heard from families sacrificing groceries and utility bills because the cost of insulin has increased so much.

“I do plan on pre-filing these bills. I’m hopeful that will give us a head-start. I’ll also work during interim to build awareness and support for the legislation,” Arthur said

Rising insulin cost has been the recent focus of KCTV5 News investigations.

We reported on Hattie Saltzman Milota who ended up in the emergency room when she began to ration and borrow her dad’s insulin because her monthly co-pay was $550 a month.

Ten-percent of all Americans are now diabetic according to the American Diabetes Association.

A recent Yale study revealed 25-percent of all patients who are prescribed insulin admit they ration it due to the cost.