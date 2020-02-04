Attorney Thomas Pickert was gunned down on October 25, 2017, which is probably why his grieving widow was stunned to find mail from the NRA addressed to her deceased husband.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Attorney Thomas Pickert was gunned down on October 25, 2017, which is probably why his grieving widow was stunned to find mail from the NRA addressed to her deceased husband.

Prosecutors said Pickert was shot and killed by 80-year-old David Jungerman after the lawyer had won a multi-million-dollar verdict against the Raytown man. Jungerman faces first-degree murder charges in the case set to head to trial this spring.

On Friday, Dr. Emily Riegel, Pickert’s widow, posted a tweet with a photo showing an envelope from the NRA addressed to her late husband along with a message telling the organization that he would not be joining because “he’s dead. Murdered. Shot to death after walking our children to school.”

The tweet has been shared more than 2,100 times and has prompted a conversation about guns and violence.

While some respondents were critical of the post and said the NRA is not responsible for what happened to Tom Pickert, most clearly supported the young mother and sent positive thoughts her way.

Riegel simply followed up with another tweet sharing her wedding photo.

KCTV5 News reached out to both Riegel and the NRA for comment but have not heard back from either side as of yet.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.