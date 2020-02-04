KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Attorney Thomas Pickert was gunned down on October 25, 2017, which is probably why his grieving widow was stunned to find mail from the NRA addressed to her deceased husband.

Prosecutors said Pickert was shot and killed by 80-year-old David Jungerman after the lawyer had won a multi-million-dollar verdict against the Raytown man. Jungerman faces first-degree murder charges in the case set to head to trial this spring.

On Friday, Dr. Emily Riegel, Pickert’s widow, posted a tweet with a photo showing an envelope from the NRA addressed to her late husband along with a message telling the organization that he would not be joining because “he’s dead. Murdered. Shot to death after walking our children to school.”

Sorry, NRA, but my husband can’t join your club.He’s dead.Murdered. Shot to death after walking our children to school.So if you remove his name from your mailing list, you’ll save a few cents. Meanwhile, his survivors will keep working to save lives.@MomsDemand @Everytown pic.twitter.com/UWvEJjg7AX — Emily Riegel (@emriegel) January 31, 2020

The tweet has been shared more than 2,100 times and has prompted a conversation about guns and violence.

While some respondents were critical of the post and said the NRA is not responsible for what happened to Tom Pickert, most clearly supported the young mother and sent positive thoughts her way.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that he wasn't killed by an NRA member. #fakeRage — JustDave (@TxLobo) February 1, 2020

I am so sorry for your loss. I'm going to follow you and RT you post. I wish I could give you a hug and make it all better. — sagewmn (@sage_wmn) February 1, 2020

Cannot imagine. Sending strength from Australia 🇦🇺- and keep fighting the good fight. — The Hungry Mum (@Thehungrymum) February 1, 2020

Riegel simply followed up with another tweet sharing her wedding photo.

Our wedding day. A couple of kids with hearts bursting with love, joy, hope, gratitude.The 16 years he was my husband were our formative years;we built a beautiful life and family. Everyday I wake up and he’s not beside me, my hearts breaks over again. #MomentsThatSurvive pic.twitter.com/Y33MogMKFP — Emily Riegel (@emriegel) February 1, 2020

KCTV5 News reached out to both Riegel and the NRA for comment but have not heard back from either side as of yet.