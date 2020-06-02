KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says changes are needed in the justice system and even released a list of concrete steps which could be implemented immediately.
“There is something for us to hear. There is something for us to hear. We better hear them,” Peters Baker said. “If we do not listen to them, if we do not heed the very clear messages that we are hearing, we will be back here in a handful of years.
Peters Baker and other prosecutors across the nation have been working on ways to provide more accountability and transparency.
She released the list this week emphasizing this is not a knee-jerk reaction but careful work which preceded nationwide protests.
Peters Baker recently presented a case to a grand jury involving two Kansas City police officers. They now face assault charges for their conduct during an arrest. The video of that arrest became very public and even grabbed nationwide attention.
The Kansas City Police Department never turned over a probable case statement, which meant the prosecutor’s office had to engage in the grand jury process.
Peters Baker points out that in her jurisdiction, KCPD is the only agency which forces this secretive process.
“Only one has decided that they aren’t going to give probable cause statements in officer involved cases,” she said.
Peter Baker also addressed viral video and images from this weekend’s protests noting that her office is reviewing them and while encouraging people to send in anything they feel needs her attention.
The KCPD has done the same, providing a link to the Office of Community Complaints on social media.
To learn more about the changes proposed by the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, visit the Jackson County prosecutor's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.