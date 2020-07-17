KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fawn Cox was raped and murdered in 1989. She was just 16 years old.
No advanced testing or genetic tracing for suspects has taken place on the DNA left behind. Investigators say KCPD doesn’t have the right equipment or funding for DNA testing.
The family has offered to pay for the testing by raising community funds- a move that other families have done across the nation-- but that’s not allowed by KCPD. So, the money which could pay for the test just sits.
The department maintains that there needs to be an overall program to fund all genetic genealogy testing and not just fund one case for answers.
“It’s so hard. I understand the family, you know, ‘I want to get this moving.’ But from a police department perspective, we treat every case the same,” said Chief Rick Smith.
It’s an answer that’s getting tougher for Fawn’s family to accept.
Fawn’s little sister Felisa watches week after week as other departments either allocates funds or allows for outside funding to help solve cases. Other departments have converted crime stoppers reward funds considering the tests “scientific tips.”
“We need to see this solved. And money is their excuse? I don’t understand it. It’s just sitting there. And now there this all this advancement in technology. Why have they not taken care of that?” Felisa Cox said.
Recently, an outside non-profit group tried to step in and help with testing. But the department turned down that offer too.
“It is frustrating. I’m not bashing law enforcement either. I work in law enforcement and have been for 21 years, I get both sides. But this is such a solvable case! I cannot understand what the holdup is.” Della Williams said.
Williams is with Missouri Missing law enforcement training center. She’s been trying quietly to help Fawn’s family navigate a department which currently lacks funds and a plan to allow for testing.
“It is so solvable!! They have evidence they have DNA and there are organizations willing to work them to get it done!” Williams said. “Kansas City is the most resistant we’ve had as far as they have everything to solve it. They just will not.”
Genetic Genealogy explained
Police departments use DNA all the time to find suspects. They can use the FBI database for free. But that only matches samples to convicted criminals.
More than two years ago, the Golden State Killer was found when investigators in California realized that FBI database was a dead end and they needed to switch gears.
They used a public genetic database and found relatives of the killer. Then worked their way backwards to find a suspect.
Detectives were working with 25 family trees which contained more than 1,000 relatives. The eliminated suspects due to age, location and sometimes DNA samples obtained through trash. Eventually, they found Joseph DeAngelo.
DeAngelo pleaded guilty to numerous murders and rapes.
Other departments now follow this playbook. They find distant relatives and eventually find suspects. Sometimes, they solve cases within days.
KCTV5 has been following up with departments using genetic genealogy to solve cases to learn how they do it. Many have accepted either outside private donations from charity groups or found their own funds. The officers we connect with seem baffled a reporter would even ask such a question? They often emphasize the importance of solving cold cases or explain how genetic genealogy works.
No one is keeping track of how many cold cases are solved with genetic genealogy--but you can get good estimates by simply turning to either published reports or the major private companies doing this work.
It’s clear that more than 100 departments, big and small, have used this technique to crack cold cases. Most are rapes and murders but sometimes genetic genealogy is being used to identify old remains.
In crimes, some suspects are dead. Most are alive and police often realize they have a serial killer or rapist on their hands.
Sometimes suspects are hiding in communities and appear to be upstanding citizens.
A Florida cold case solved this July involves a former couple. The man was a former police detective in the Jacksonville area where the murder took place. The woman was a softball hall of famer now living in Jefferson City, Missouri.
What’s next for KCPD and DNA testing?
The department says they continue to search for overall funding sources for genetic genealogy noting this technique could be applied in recent homicides as well.
DNA can now be turned into DNA mugshots which reveal what a killer likely looks like- a technique which has led to confessions in some cases because killers saw mugshots of themselves.
Funding is unlikely to come from anywhere within the KCPD with efforts to “defund” departments and possible cuts looming.
Fawn’s family realizes all of this but thought maybe the department was more open to outside help.
The department recently accepted an $800,000 for police body cameras. However, the chief sees that donation as very different from a donation which could only solve one specific case.
Fawn’s family fails to see the fine difference.
“I still believe deep down in my heart, if she were someone important they would allow a family to use their money to pay OR that money would have appeared a lot quicker than 31 years later,” Felisa Cox said. “If she was the governor’s daughter, mayor’s daughter or if she was a high class lawyer’s daughter there would have been a bigger push to solve it. We were lower class, living in the hood and here we are 31 years later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.