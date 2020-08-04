KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The number of coronavirus cases in the Kansas City area continues to rise, but is that telling the whole story?
The KCTV5 News investigative team has been tracing inpatient admissions over the past months, and no matter how anyone looks at it, July was busy in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients in the metro.
Hospital administrators say the number of patients needing inpatient care in July outpaces what they saw most previous months.
Dr. Mark Steele, the Chief Medical Officer for Truman Medical Centers, told KCTV5 News that there were periods of time in the last few weeks that every bed available to COVID-19 patients at the hospital was occupied.
Sometimes, Steele added, patients were held in the emergency department until a bed was freed.
The story is much the same for other area hospitals sharing data. After a decline from April, the number of inpatients at Advent/Shawnee Mission, the University of Kansas Health System, St Luke’s and Liberty went up in July.
Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Kansas City VA Medical Center did not report substantial increases.
Not all area hospitals share that data. Some choose not to provide it, while others say it’s too difficult to share that information given how quickly things are changing.
Health experts stress mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene can help keep lower the infection rates.
Records show that in patient numbers have decreased in the past few days, and Steele said the hope is that masks ordinances and public compliance is starting to work. Now, he explained, the concern is the fall.
“Obviously as the fall comes upon us, the flu season can impact what’s going on locally.”
