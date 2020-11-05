FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Attorney General reports its investigation has uncovered 79 more consumer complaints.
That brings the total of alleged victims to 82.
Shawn Parcells is accused of pretending to be a doctor and performing autopsies even though he lacked credentials.
Parcells was the focus of numerous KCTV5 investigations. Our reporting revealed accusations from families across the United States.
Parcells now faces a slew of criminal and civil charges. His lab has also been shut down.
