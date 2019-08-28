KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A jury has decided the fate of a man who police said caused the death of Kansas City, Kansas woman in 2017.

Orlando Taylor was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and aggravated burglary but found not guilty of rape.

Police said they found Taylor in the home of Shannon Keithley, who had called 911 dispatchers while fleeing her KCK home after saying she had been attacked and raped.

Keithley had initially called from within her home, but KCK police said they couldn’t find her because she called from her cell phone.

She called again from her vehicle, telling dispatchers of her earlier call. However, while trying to relay information to the police, Keithley died in a terrible crash.

Keithley’s family says they believe she was doing everything she could to escape her attacker but was clearly in a panic fleeing that attack.

Taylor was arrested after the crash and later charged with rape, burglary and murder.

He was seen nodding off at times during this week’s trial, with Keithley’s family members saying that at times he would make eye contact with them then snicker and smile. Taylor did not take the stand in his defense.

“I have so much anxiousness… throughout yesterday and today anxiousness,” Shannon’s sister Angelia Savorelli said. “It’s very emotional. A lot of crying.”

The family says they are glad this trial finally happened because the legal process has dragged on for years.

Keithley’s family first went public with what happened to help pressure authorities into charging her attacker with rape, robbery and murder.

They also pushed for changes to the 911 system, sharing their frustration with KCTV5 News that location information is more accurate with games like Pokémon than with 911 calls.

What happened to Keithley prompted numerous investigative reports and sparked changes to the 911 system throughout the Kansas City metro area.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on October 18.