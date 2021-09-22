INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — Today, a Jackson County judge heard arguments in the battle over the county mask mandate and a Blue Springs restaurant.
Rae’s Café is the business turned private club locking horns with the health department.
The county wants Rae’s Café closed down for not complying with health department rules. But, Rae’s wants damages for being forced to close and for being called a ‘public menace.’
Jackson County Health Director Deb Sees testified about complaints received by the health department.
“They said they didn’t have masks on customers and employees weren’t wearing masks,” Sees said of the complaints. “Signs posted defying the mask mandate. They were pretty angry.”
Asked why the actions of one restaurant are so important to the county, Sees explained.
“Others are watching,” Marty Bax attorney said. “If the court were to say, ‘No need to follow this,’ the impact that it would have downstream is tremendous.”
The café is arguing the mask mandate isn’t a lawful order and that the employees have medical exemptions. They also argue the ordinance isn’t enforced at Chiefs games and that the city of Independence, while in Jackson County, isn’t following a mask mandate.
The county is arguing that the governor’s executive order gave the county the right to issue the health order and they say that the restaurant followed the first mask mandate and just recently had employees claim to have a medical exemption.
The county also disagrees that the restaurant can call itself a private club by charging a dollar membership fee at the door.
The stakes are high in this case. The Missouri Attorney General has weighed in and sided with the café.
A decision from the judge is expected by Thursday at 5 p.m.
