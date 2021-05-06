Judge seals report on crash involving Britt Reid

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A Jackson County judge has approved a motion to close the investigative police report involving the February crash involving Britt Reid.
The crash on an I-435 onramp left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury. Charging documents revealed that Britt Reid was traveling at 84 miles per hour just seconds before the crash. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.
A defense attorney in St. Louis with years of experience with DWI cases told us it is an unusual action.
“Never seen it in 22 years in the practice of law,” said Travis Noble.
Noble says interest in the case is high due to the person charged and the young victim. But, information in the investigative report would have much more than the charging documents.
“All the details, all the nuances, all the witness interviews and lab results,” said Noble. He says all the little details from the investigation will be important, all the way down to the type of test tubes used in collecting samples.
Britt Reid goes to court May 27.
