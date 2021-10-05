Jay-Z’s Team Roc takes out full-page ad in Washington Post demanding federal investigation into KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas, is learning what it means when a billionaire backs a social justice cause.
Team Roc took out a full-page ad demanding a full investigation into the KCK Police Department.
“The police and eyewitness reports of criminal behavior perpetrated by members of the Kansas City, Kansas police department, over the past several decades, are staggering. They detail graphic accounts of rape, murder, sex trafficking and corruption are so rampant and so blatant, it would be shocking if even a single allegation were true.”
The plea is directed at Associate Attorney General Gupta.
The ad reveals that witnesses and other information is available to the FBI.
“And yet you refuse to act”
Team Roc is the social justice arm of Jay-Z’s philanthropic organization Roc Nation.
Attorneys for Team Roc are fighting for documents and information concerning KCK police and allegations of misconduct and cover-ups
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.