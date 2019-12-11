JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A newly released report warns that Jackson County’s recent assessment is discriminatory.

Lawyers from Legal Aid of Western Missouri warn that the Board of Equalization will become a partner in that discrimination if problems are not corrected.

The report points to the widespread use of the 14.9% cap in many areas of Jackson County, calling the use of that cap “methodical discrimination.”

KCTV5 News first revealed the use of the 14.9% cap back in July. The investigative unit worked with data expert Preston Smith and used the county’s own records, which showed 74,311 homes had a specific increase of 14.9%.

What was more shocking is how that 14.9% increase appeared on a map. Many argue there is a clear pattern.

The Jackson County Director of Assessment, Gail McCann Beatty, has defended the county’s work and says the use of 14.9% happened when the county ran out of time, adding that where the numbers fell is happenstance.

“I will tell you everything got treated the same. I will tell you that everything is listed by a parcel number,” Beatty recently testified. “We don’t know where it is when we’re doing our calculations. We do that intentionally… we don’t put names on properties so that there is no bias there. That that circle happens to be a coincidence of the process. There was nothing targeted. Everyone was treated the same.”

Racial Discrimination

Lawyers argue the assessment is also plagued with racial discrimination because it places a disproportionate tax burden on taxpayers residing in the county’s predominantly minority neighborhoods.

Statistical analysis by a nationwide expert lays out the difference between what he calls the target and non-target areas. His research revealed that because the two sections of the county were treated very differently, that led to different racial groups being treated differently.

At the end of the day, minorities faced larger increases than white homeowners.

While critics say the assessment is just plain bad, the county has been sticking to a careful script that any mistakes will be fixed and that the assessment should move forward.

Recently, Jackson County Counselor Bryan Covinsky defended the assessment and pointed a critical finger at the media.

“I think the premise that the assessment is wrong is inappropriate,” Covinsky said, claiming the high number of appeals is due to faulty public perception.

Jackson County leaders may want to carefully read that new report which confirms there are problems.

One measurement described in detail is the coeﬃcient of dispersion or COD. COD is basically how uniform an assessment is. Bottom line, it measures if were homeowners treated equally.

Assessment departments are not held to a standard of perfection. They are given a 5-15% guideline for uniformity or COD.

The non-target area, the areas in red on the map, scored a 14.2%. Which is basically passing with a D.

The target area scored a 49.7%, meaning the lack of uniformity or treatment among homeowners is way off the charts. KCTV5 News searched other problematic assessments nationwide and never found a score that high.

Further analysis shows wealthier homes in the target area did not see massive increases like the more modest homes.

It took pages of analysis to explain everything that went wrong from a statistical standpoint.

What’s next?

The Board of Equalization is being asked to consider different plans which would provide overall solutions in this troubled assessment, though that seems highly unlikely.

Board members indicate they feel incredible pressure to address concerns one homeowner at a time and not make sweeping changes. They question the legalities and the consequences.

School leaders argue broad solutions will be devastating for their districts. Levies were decided months ago.

Lawsuits seem inevitable at this point, and tax bills must be paid by the end of the year.