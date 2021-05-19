JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County homeowners will likely breathe a sigh of relief when they open this year’s tax assessments. The director of assessments says no residential properties increased more than 15%, which will require a state inspection.
Gail McCann Beatty says 85% of all homeowners will see less than a 10% increase in their values.
Homeowners may not realize it, but the Jackson County legislature passed a resolution in March of 2020 stating property taxes should not increase due to COVID and ongoing problems in the assessment department.
However, that was only a recommendation. McCann Beatty says state law would not allow for her to ignore an assessment cycle and says with house values increasing like crazy, she wants homeowners prepared for 2023.
“We didn’t want to freeze values this year and then what are taxpayers going to do in 2023? We fear there are going to be some increases in 2023 as well. But, the impact could be significant or significantly worse if we froze values this year in a market as strong as we are facing right now,” McCann Beatty said.
The county is spending $18 million in contracts with an outside company to provide more accurate future assessments.
The 2019 assessment was widely criticized by homeowners and real estate experts for dramatic changes based on little factual information and lacked physical inspections.
Jackson County’s last assessment led to four class action lawsuits and was a driving force for changes in state law.
Homeowners wishing to appeal have until May 30 for an informal appeal and until July 12 for formal appeals.
