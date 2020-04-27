KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5’s investigative department continues to hear from homeowners battling the Jackson County assessment department.
The department has been accused by homeowners and critics of incompetence and making sweeping changes in an unfair manner.
Kent Strodtman just shakes his head.
“Taxes aren’t bad, but the assessment department is a joke,” Strodman said.
A few years ago, Strodman purchased an adjacent triangle of land so he could legally maintain what had become an eyesore.
“I paid, including appraisal cost, about $600," Strodtman said.
Strodtman says Jackson County currently has the square footage wrong.
“They agree with me it’s incorrect, but it needs to go to another department,” Strodtman said.
The value jumped from $500 to $1,750.
Strodtman waited months for a hearing then was granted a phone hearing due to the coronavirus. But it never happened. No one ever called his phone and he sat around for days.
He was eventually called by someone in the department that the offer would remain at $1,700 and he would receive another email.
But the new email was jaw-dropping.
“Then the latest stipulation was $190,000 for this 100 foot by 100 foot triangle,” Strodtman said.
Strodtman has since received a follow-up email informing him an error was made and the county has set the value back to $1,700.
Strodtman points out Jackson County originally sold him the land and set the value.
He also points out the land is so small he could probably only build a dog house on it.
There are 8,000 homeowners like Kent Strodtman still struggling with last year’s assessments.
KCTV5 has also heard from homeowners who say Jackson County hearing officers are suggesting even higher assessments if homeowners don’t agree to settle their disputes.
It’s something echoed by an attorney familiar with the situation.
“You can accept, but if you don’t when you go before the BOE we are going to triple that as our recommended value -- that’s the most alarming piece,” attorney Sherry DeJanes said.
DeJanes calls the behavior shocking. She points out many homeowners have lost jobs or have reduced hours.
“And then assessors offer coming in with strong arm tactics saying they are going to triple the value if the person doesn’t accept the stipulation and goes before the BOE to get a fair hearing. I find that appalling,” DeJanes said.
DeJanes says one homeowner had a value of $44,000 and the new value is $80,900, which they are fighting. If they don’t accept that giant increase the hearing officers are warning they’ll recommend $230,000 in that open hearing.
DeJanes calls the move extortion.
KCTV5 News reached out to Jackson County asking if they had a comment or explanation for what we are hearing. We did not get a response.
2019’s assessment led to four lawsuits and three are still pending.
