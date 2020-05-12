KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Businesses are reopening and schools will soon follow. At the back of many people’s minds is liability.
Who is responsible for outbreaks? What happens rules and regulations aren’t followed?
Lawmakers are warning against a tidal wave of litigation which could devastate businesses already at the breaking point.
Lawsuits are being filed across the nation. More than 700 COVID-19-related lawsuits were filed in April, according to courthouse news.
Among them are lawsuits against the cruise industry and corporations like Walmart.
Locally, nursing homes have faced litigation for how they handled and responded to the outbreak. Riverbend Nursing home in Kansas City, Kansas faces numerous lawsuits.
One attorney who represents three families in three separate filings says litigation is important to ensure nursing homes act responsibly.
“We would hope that nursing homes would act reasonably under these circumstances, and we recognize that these are uncertain times. However, providing the only recourse being governmental inspections or governmental fines is not enough. We've seen it time and time again, it's not enough of a deterrent to keep these places from acting badly,“ attorney Rachel Stahle said.
The wrongful death lawsuits filed by Stahle accuse Riverbend of failing to inform patients, families and government officials of the outbreak.
The Wyandotte County Health Department reports 36 people have died from the outbreak and 130 cases are now connected to Riverbend. The legal filing accuses Riverbend of not following social distancing guidelines and claims a sick employee was allowed to work with a cough and fever.
Lawmakers across the United States, including both Missouri and Kansas, are considering state legislation which would protect nursing homes from such lawsuits.
Even schools are clearly concerned about litigation.
“Our main goal is always to keep our students safe. That happened before the coronavirus hit and that’s our goal to have a safe environment for our students to come,” Missouri School Board Association Rhonda Gilstrap said.
The Missouri School Board Association is providing information and guidance to school districts across the state. One article is titled, “Opening Jitters: Understanding the legal concerns of new cases in reopened schools.”
The first paragraph reads:
“School districts are looking forward to reopening for the 2020-2021 school year, but are concerned that they might be sued if someone claims to have contracted COVID-19 at school. We believe that when school districts have taken due care to contain and slow the spread of diseases, there is little basis for a successful legal claim.”
Schools are currently working on plans for summer school and face-to-face classes in the fall. Parents are being warned it will look different inside classrooms, in the lunchroom and on playgrounds.
Gilstrap discussed the importance of students returning to school if possible. About 20% of all Missouri students lack internet access.
Hotline calls for abuse are also dramatically down. Schools often provide an important safety net for communities in keeping kids healthy and safe.
