INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- We are getting our first look at the maintenance projects completed by an Independence officer working overtime.
The officer racked up more than $160,000 doing the work on overtime last year – that’s in addition to the base pay.
KCTV5 has learned through an open records request that the officer at the center of controversy was the highest-paid city employee in Independence.
The City Manager said a whistleblower tipped them off that an officer was being paid overtime to do “handyman” work.
KCTV5 also obtained copies of the overtime slips. They show the officer logged hours for painting walls, replacing flooring and ceiling tiles. Many of the slips read “per Chief Halsey.”
Former Chief Brad Halsey retired in early December. The man named to fill in, acting Police Chief Ken Janagin, is on administrative leave, according to a source close to the investigation.
Through an open records request, we found a total of three officers with more than $100,000 in overtime pay.
But City Manager Zach Walker points out that the city has more than 30 vacant officer positions.
“It is not totally outside the realm of possibility that somebody who really put a priority on earning overtime, and dedicated themselves to taking every chance they got, would have earned a great deal of overtime,” said Walker.
An outside firm is leading investigation into the people and policies that allowed the fiasco to happen. Walker expects the investigation would take two to three weeks. But there’s evidence the problem is bigger than one officer in the department. Some of the highest paid employees in the city are earning most of their money from overtime.
“We know that people want answers now and we’re working as quickly as we can to get those without rushing so fast we make our own errors in our investigation,” said Walker.
In the meantime, the acting Police Chief, Ken Janagin, is on administrative leave, so the department is under new leadership for the third time in two months.
The City of Independence has scheduled an executive city council session for tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments.
