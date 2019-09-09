JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – A special session is underway at the Missouri state capitol as legislators review laws on car taxes, but some local lawmakers say there are other big issues that need to be addressed like guns and property taxes.

There's been a lot of discussion about property taxes and if Jackson County property owners need a physical inspection or not before their property taxes are raised more than 15%.

The debate hit a critical point in Jackson County because this year's rate really jumped for some residents, who saw their property assessments double, triple or climb even more.

County Director of Assessment ail McCann Beatty has maintained that she physically looked at pictures and didn't need to actually look at properties.

Representative Robert Sauls has heard enough from his constituents about the issues with the assessment, and the Independence Democrat contends the only fair solution is to clarify it.

“I think it’s needed because, quite frankly, we’re in a situation where people are hurting,” Sauls told KCTV5 News. “I am concerned about people living paycheck to paycheck, I’m concerned about seniors living on a fixed income, and this is one of those circumstances where we’ve seen great increases.”

Sauls' plan would require an in-person inspection. Homeowners would be notified and then those people could choose to have the inspector come in their home.

The act has an emergency clause making it retroactive, meaning it would apply to this current assessment, and anyone who had an increase of more than 15% would pay the 2018 assessment rate.

Clearly, state law makers are concerned about the way this past assessment was conducted, so they want to end the debate and offer homeowners some protection.