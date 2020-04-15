KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Some items are hard to find, but sometimes you find what you are looking for and just can’t believe the price.
Joe Jackson is keeping an eye on prices in his community and he’s reporting it.
“I’m asking people to share pictures of receipts,” Missouri resident Joe Jackson said.
Eggs were found for more than $6, the receipt proves that.
Someone also snapped a picture of an even larger container of eggs that was priced at more than $10.
There was even a package of toilet paper opened, divided up and repackaged in a meat carton.
“They put it in the same container as meat. Was it sanitary? How do we know it is not infected?” Jackson questioned. “So you now just doubled down so you can make more money?”
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is where you can report problems, and so far, they’ve had more than 900 complaints. The top complaint is the price for food and drink.
Paper supplies is second and third is cleaning supplies. People are also complaining about the price of medical supplies and gas.
“We don’t have the money to travel outside of our community where you can get items at regular costs,” Jackson said.
KCTV5 News met Jackson in the city’s urban core where he points out customers are often stuck. You pay the price or go without. So, do you want the meat for $71 or not? How badly do you want toilet paper?
Jackson and his community say they are reporting and remembering.
“We will know which helped our communities and who tried to profit,” Jackson said.
What’s interesting is all of this appears to be whacamole. KCTV5 News went to all of the grocery stores where people reported problems and they were fixed.
The best way you can help yourself and others is to report price gouging directly to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-392-8222.
